$29,900+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Buy From Home Available
2018 RAM 1500
ST
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,447KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG4JS286061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16866
- Mileage 96,447 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTO (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC), Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RED PEARL, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL), POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Carpet Floor Covering, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry. This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ram 1500 ST Has Everything You Want
LED BED LIGHTING, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Flex Fuel Vehicle, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel, Wheel Centre Hub, Vinyl Rear Seat, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018., Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Red Pearl
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED BED LIGHTING
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flex Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTO (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2018 RAM 1500