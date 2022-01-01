WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC), Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Covering, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS). This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ram 1500 SXT Has Everything You Want
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BLUE STREAK PEARL, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel, Wheel Centre Hub, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Seats w/Vinyl Back Material, Remote USB Charging Port.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
