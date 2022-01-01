$31,890 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8076868

Stock #: 3163V

3163V VIN: 1C6RR7FT8JS190960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3163V

Mileage 121,099 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Conventional Spare Tire TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) Blue Streak Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.