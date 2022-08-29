$24,490+ tax & licensing
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
122,342KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222121
- Stock #: 15800
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB3KB907136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,342 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Encore Sport Touring Has Everything You Want
Tire, compact spare 16 (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn, Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle, PASS-Key III, Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Storage, front passenger underseat, Steering, power, variable effort, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable, StabiliTrak, stability control system, SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.), Shift knob, satin silver and chrome, Seats, front bucket, Seatback, passenger flat-folding, Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding, Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions, Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable, Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable, Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
