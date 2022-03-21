$26,590+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II
- Listing ID: 8803910
- Stock #: 15600
- VIN: W04GM6SX1K1068993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger express-up/down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets, Wheel, compact spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors. This Buick Regal Sportback has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II The Envy of Your Friends *Trunk emergency release handle, Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft-deterrent system, PASS-Key III content theft alarm, Teen Driver Mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED, accented, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, variable assist, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometres, SiriusXM Radio Enjoy a 3-month All Access trial subscription with over 150 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Plus listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-866-635-2349. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. All fees and programming subject to change.), Sill plates, Buick, front, Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature, Seats, front bucket with seatback map pockets, Seats, 40/20/40 rear fold flat, tri-folding, Seat trim, Premium cloth.
