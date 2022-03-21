Menu
2019 Buick Regal

89,166 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Sportback Preferred II

Sportback Preferred II

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

89,166KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8803910
  • Stock #: 15600
  • VIN: W04GM6SX1K1068993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger express-up/down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets, Wheel, compact spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors. This Buick Regal Sportback has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II The Envy of Your Friends *Trunk emergency release handle, Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft-deterrent system, PASS-Key III content theft alarm, Teen Driver Mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED, accented, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, variable assist, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometres, SiriusXM Radio Enjoy a 3-month All Access trial subscription with over 150 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Plus listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-866-635-2349. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. All fees and programming subject to change.), Sill plates, Buick, front, Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature, Seats, front bucket with seatback map pockets, Seats, 40/20/40 rear fold flat, tri-folding, Seat trim, Premium cloth.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

