$21,495+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,897KM
VIN 3GKALVEX3KL156008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,897 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 19 x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) machined aluminum with Gray painted accents, Wheel, spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, Black lower body. This GMC Terrain has a powerful Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
2019 GMC Terrain