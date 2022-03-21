2019 Kia Soul

$26,697 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 0 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8966674

8966674 Stock #: 15626

15626 VIN: KNDJX3AA9K7675025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,089 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.