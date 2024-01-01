2019 Kia Sportage

Menu
Account
Sign In
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal), Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Kia Sportage has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. <strong>This Kia Sportage LX Has Everything You Want </strong> Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5 LCD display, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Illuminated Glove Box, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs), Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer. THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing weve gone over your vehicle! FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2019 Kia Sportage

107,187 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

  1. 11552139
  2. 11552139
  3. 11552139
  4. 11552139
  5. 11552139
  6. 11552139
  7. 11552139
  8. 11552139
  9. 11552139
  10. 11552139
  11. 11552139
  12. 11552139
  13. 11552139
  14. 11552139
  15. 11552139
  16. 11552139
  17. 11552139
  18. 11552139
  19. 11552139
  20. 11552139
  21. 11552139
  22. 11552139
  23. 11552139
  24. 11552139
  25. 11552139
  26. 11552139
  27. 11552139
  28. 11552139
  29. 11552139
  30. 11552139
  31. 11552139
  32. 11552139
  33. 11552139
  34. 11552139
  35. 11552139
  36. 11552139
  37. 11552139
  38. 11552139
  39. 11552139
  40. 11552139
  41. 11552139
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,187KM
VIN KNDPMCACXK7493774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 17 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal), Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Kia Sportage has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Kia Sportage LX Has Everything You Want

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5 LCD display, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Illuminated Glove Box, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs), Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2018 Ford Escape SEL 98,442 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul EX for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2023 Kia Soul EX 15,000 KM $26,283 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 91,057 KM $26,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yarmouth Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage