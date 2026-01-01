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Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2019 Nissan Kicks

101,336 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14117482

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

902-881-2440

  1. 1779193454
  2. 1779193454
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,336KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU3KL541508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic / Monarch Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-2440

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Yarmouth Nissan

902-881-2440

2019 Nissan Kicks