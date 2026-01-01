$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Kicks
SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
Location
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
902-881-2440
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,336KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU3KL541508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic / Monarch Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Yarmouth Nissan
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Yarmouth Nissan
902-881-2440
2019 Nissan Kicks