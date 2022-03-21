Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

14,333 KM

Details Description Features

$27,967

+ tax & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

SV

Location

$27,967

+ taxes & licensing

14,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8803904
  • Stock #: 15602
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL512056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Nissan Kicks has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Kicks SV *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes Free, 3 USB ports (2 charging ports), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio and hands-free text messaging assistant, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

