$27,967+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-881-9666
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$27,967
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8803904
- Stock #: 15602
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL512056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15602
- Mileage 14,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Nissan Kicks has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Kicks SV *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes Free, 3 USB ports (2 charging ports), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio and hands-free text messaging assistant, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB).
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.