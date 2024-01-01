$36,495+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,829KM
VIN 1C6SRFLTXKN540945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 71002
- Mileage 118,829 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, RUGGED BROWN PEARL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Google Android Auto, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Apple CarPlay Capable, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Body-Colour Grille, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Level 1 Equipment Group, Rear Window Defroster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre. This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 Sport The Envy of Your Friends
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), ELECTRONIC LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, Compass, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION, BLACK, VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7), 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars, NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
Led Headlights
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
RUGGED BROWN PEARL
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps H...
WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone A...
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2019 RAM 1500