Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Volkswagen Jetta has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. *This Volkswagen Jetta Highline Has Everything You Want * Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Composition Media w/8.0 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, proximity sensor, CD player, voice control, 6 speakers, 2 USB audio input and SiriusXM satellite radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. *Only The Best Get Recognized* KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

119,432 KM

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing
12673836

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

Used
119,432KM
VIN 3VWE57BU7KM094438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Volkswagen Jetta has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.



*This Volkswagen Jetta Highline Has Everything You Want *

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Composition Media w/8.0 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, proximity sensor, CD player, voice control, 6 speakers, 2 USB audio input and SiriusXM satellite radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents.



*Only The Best Get Recognized*

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

