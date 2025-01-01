$21,595+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$21,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. This Volkswagen Jetta has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*This Volkswagen Jetta Highline Has Everything You Want *
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Composition Media w/8.0 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, proximity sensor, CD player, voice control, 6 speakers, 2 USB audio input and SiriusXM satellite radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents.
*Only The Best Get Recognized*
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Yarmouth Mazda
Yarmouth Mazda
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-881-9666