2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable, Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors. This Chevrolet Traverse has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. <strong>These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth The Envy of Your Friends </strong> Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.), Traction Mode Select, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P255/65R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.), Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the drivers seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Steering, power, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise, Steering column, tilt, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer, SiriusXM, Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seating, 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration), Seat trim, Premium cloth. THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing weve gone over your vehicle! FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

132,009 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

  1. 11573050
  2. 11573050
  3. 11573050
Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,009KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW1LJ262181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16826
  • Mileage 132,009 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable, Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors. This Chevrolet Traverse has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth The Envy of Your Friends

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.), Traction Mode Select, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P255/65R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.), Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Steering, power, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise, Steering column, tilt, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer, SiriusXM, Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seating, 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration), Seat trim, Premium cloth.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda

Used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 76,597 KM $39,595 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2020 Kia Sorento LX 94,589 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 123,578 KM $29,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yarmouth Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse