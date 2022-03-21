$46,990+ tax & licensing
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Launch Edition
Location
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
10,744KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8678750
- Stock #: 17691A
- VIN: 2C4RC3BG8LR263910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience a Fully-Loaded Chrysler Pacifica Launch Edition
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround-View Camera, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking, Acoustic Windshield, 7 Customizable In-Cluster Display, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 235/60R18 BSW AS Self-Sealing, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Roof Rack.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa...
MOPAR ROADSIDE EMERGENCY KIT -inc: First Aid Kit Reflecting Triangle Travel & Safety Kit Tool Kit
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
MOPAR PROTECTIVE CLEAR FILM
BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATION & S LOGO
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Li...
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2 Receiver Trailer Sway Control 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
