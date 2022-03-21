2020 Chrysler Pacifica

$46,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 7 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8678750

8678750 Stock #: 17691A

17691A VIN: 2C4RC3BG8LR263910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,744 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Pa... MOPAR ROADSIDE EMERGENCY KIT -inc: First Aid Kit Reflecting Triangle Travel & Safety Kit Tool Kit SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist MOPAR PROTECTIVE CLEAR FILM BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATION & S LOGO RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Li... TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2 Receiver Trailer Sway Control 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

