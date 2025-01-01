$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Tool kit, road emergency, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED, Suspension, front MacPherson strut. This Buick Envision has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Envision Essence The Envy of Your Friends *
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometers, Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seat trim, perforated leather-appointed seating, Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions, Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power, Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power, Safety Alert Seat, Remote vehicle starter system, Remote panic alarm, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin, Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
