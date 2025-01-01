Menu
2021 Buick Envision

140,668 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Essence

12681447

Essence

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

Used
140,668KM
VIN LRBFZPR41MD136407

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,668 KM

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Tool kit, road emergency, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED, Suspension, front MacPherson strut. This Buick Envision has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine powering this Automatic transmission.



*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Envision Essence The Envy of Your Friends *

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke, Steering wheel, heated, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometers, Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seat trim, perforated leather-appointed seating, Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions, Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power, Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power, Safety Alert Seat, Remote vehicle starter system, Remote panic alarm, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin, Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

