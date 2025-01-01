2021 Chevrolet Equinox

$20,895+ taxes & licensing
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 71265
- Mileage 157,876 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Trim, Black lower window. This Chevrolet EQUINOX has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet EQUINOX LS *
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.), Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.), Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe, Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls, Steering column, tilt and telescoping, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometres, SiriusXM, delete, Shift lever, chrome-trimmed, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest, Seat trim, Premium cloth, Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual.
Vehicle Features
902-881-9666