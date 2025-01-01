Menu
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

157,876 KM

$20,895

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$20,895

Used
157,876KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV8M6161149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 71265
  • Mileage 157,876 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Trim, Black lower window. This Chevrolet EQUINOX has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission.



* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet EQUINOX LS *

Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.), Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.), Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, rear 4-link, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe, Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls, Steering column, tilt and telescoping, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Speedometer, miles/kilometres, SiriusXM, delete, Shift lever, chrome-trimmed, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest, Seat trim, Premium cloth, Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

