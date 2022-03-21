$42,798+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-881-9666
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$42,798
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8803913
- Stock #: 17523
- VIN: 1FTFW1E83MKE27891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17523
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 18 CHROME-LIKE PVD, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, TIRES: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84), RADIO: AM/FM SIRIUSXM W/360L -inc: 7 speakers, a three (3)-month prepaid subscription, Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim, Details: SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then- current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-888-539-7474, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.ca, All fees and programming subject to change, Not all vehicles or devices are capable of receiving all services offered by SiriusXM, Current information and features may not be available in all locations, or on all receivers, Satellite and streaming li, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, GUARD METALLIC, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required, EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio. This Ford F-150 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 4 -inc: 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.