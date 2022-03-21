Menu
2021 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$42,798

+ tax & licensing
$42,798

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$42,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8803913
  • Stock #: 17523
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E83MKE27891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17523
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 18 CHROME-LIKE PVD, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, TIRES: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84), RADIO: AM/FM SIRIUSXM W/360L -inc: 7 speakers, a three (3)-month prepaid subscription, Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim, Details: SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then- current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-888-539-7474, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.ca, All fees and programming subject to change, Not all vehicles or devices are capable of receiving all services offered by SiriusXM, Current information and features may not be available in all locations, or on all receivers, Satellite and streaming li, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, GUARD METALLIC, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required, EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio. This Ford F-150 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 4 -inc: 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Monotone Paint Application
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
GUARD METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
WHEELS: 18 CHROME-LIKE PVD
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
RADIO: AM/FM SIRIUSXM W/360L -inc: 7 speakers a three (3)-month prepaid subscription Trial length and service availability may vary by model model year or trim Details: SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately ...
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER -inc: towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available) 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
TIRES: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: cupholders storage manual driver/passenger lumbar flow-through console w/column shifter and two USB charge only ports
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Back to Top

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

