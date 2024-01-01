Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen. This Mazda Mazda6 has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Mazda Mazda6 GS-L The Envy of Your Friends: Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, On-star, 12V Outlet.

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

65,060 KM

$25,975

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$25,975

+ taxes & licensing

65,060KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VMXM1615727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen. This Mazda Mazda6 has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Mazda Mazda6 GS-L The Envy of Your Friends

Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, On-star, 12V Outlet.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

$25,975

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2021 Mazda MAZDA6