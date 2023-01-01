2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Premium Stereo, Lane Assist, Cruise Control. This Volkswagen Tiguan has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Tiguan UNITED 4MOTION The Envy of Your Friends Apple Android Car Play, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Parking Sensor, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Cross Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels. THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We'll accept your trade for top dollar! We'll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We'll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing weve gone over your vehicle! FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn't mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

91,907 KM

$31,595

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United 4MOTION

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United 4MOTION

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

91,907KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX8MM136405

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,907 KM

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Premium Stereo, Lane Assist, Cruise Control. This Volkswagen Tiguan has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Tiguan UNITED 4MOTION The Envy of Your Friends

Apple Android Car Play, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Parking Sensor, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Cross Traffic Alert, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan