$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
902-881-2440
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,101KM
VIN 2GNAXWEVXN6108803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yarmouth Nissan
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 104,101 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS 101,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4 SUPERCAB ECOBOOST 130,767 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Yarmouth Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Nissan
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Yarmouth Nissan
902-881-2440
2022 Chevrolet Equinox