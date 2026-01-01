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Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

104,101 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle
14117485

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

902-881-2440

  1. 1779193357
  2. 1779193357
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,101KM
VIN 2GNAXWEVXN6108803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

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902-881-2440

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Yarmouth Nissan

902-881-2440

2022 Chevrolet Equinox