$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
PRO
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,324KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTPUAEK5NZ558741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3547A
- Mileage 18,324 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator.) (STD), Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Silver, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.). This GMC Sierra 1500 has a dependable Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded GMC Sierra 1500 Pro
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light, Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.), Tailgate, gate function manual, no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.), Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, urethane, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Seats, front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable), Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.), Seat trim, Vinyl, Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available with Crew Cab or Double Cab models.), Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, Remote keyless entry, Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine.).
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Experience a Fully-Loaded GMC Sierra 1500 Pro
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light, Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.), Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.), Tailgate, gate function manual, no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.), Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, urethane, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Seats, front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable), Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.), Seat trim, Vinyl, Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available with Crew Cab or Double Cab models.), Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, Remote keyless entry, Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine.).
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Powertrain
High Output
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Led Headlights
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator.) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
2013 Buick Verano Base 131,604 KM $12,850 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV 88,746 KM $26,195 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE 145,912 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Yarmouth Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2022 GMC Sierra 1500