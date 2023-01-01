$51,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
TOURING-8P
Vehicle Description
This Honda Pilot Touring-8P Has Everything You Want
Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SiriusXM -inc: Only available in certain areas, a no-charge trial of 3 months, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 11 speakers including subwoofer, 5.1 surround sound, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation display audio system, HondaLink, HondaLink subscription services, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, advanced rear entertainment system w/10.2 high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen, blu-ray player and embedded streaming apps, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack, How much Farther app, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack, HD Radio, 4 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Performance Speakers, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
