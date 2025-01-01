$34,595+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
SL
2023 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 71225
- Mileage 61,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Android Car Play, Backup Cam. This Nissan Murano has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Murano SL *
Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear Parking Sensor, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
902-881-9666