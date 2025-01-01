Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Android Car Play, Backup Cam. This Nissan Murano has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear Parking Sensor, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels.

2023 Nissan Murano

61,450 KM

$34,595

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano

SL

12686490

2023 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$34,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,450KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS6PC135281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 71225
  • Mileage 61,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Android Car Play, Backup Cam. This Nissan Murano has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.



*Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Murano SL *

Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear Parking Sensor, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

$34,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2023 Nissan Murano