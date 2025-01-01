2023 Nissan Rogue

$32,895+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 71064
- Mileage 65,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls. This Nissan ROGUE has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan ROGUE SL The Envy of Your Friends *
Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 19 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Compass.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
