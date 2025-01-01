Menu
Account
Sign In
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls. This Nissan ROGUE has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. *These Packages Will Make Your Nissan ROGUE SL The Envy of Your Friends * Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 19 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Compass.

2023 Nissan Rogue

65,855 KM

Details Description Features

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12673845

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

Contact Seller

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,855KM
VIN JN8BT3CB8PW196960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 71064
  • Mileage 65,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls. This Nissan ROGUE has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.



*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan ROGUE SL The Envy of Your Friends *

Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Forward Collision Assist, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 19 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Compass.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 65,855 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 103,003 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Yarmouth, NS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS 157,876 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Yarmouth Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2023 Nissan Rogue