$54,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mazda CX-90
Signature
2024 Mazda CX-90
Signature
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,419KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KKEHC3R1100414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARTISAN R
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,419 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compass, Wheels: 21 Machined Spks w/Polished Finish Alloy -inc: dark painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and Mi-Drive (normal/sport/off-road/towing modes), Tires: 275/45R21, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Brake Support with Turning Across Path Braking Smart Brake Support Front Crossing (SBS-FC), Side Impact Beams. This Mazda CX-90 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.3 L/200 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda CX-90 Signature
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: 12-Bose speakers, Centerpoint 2 surround technology, AudioPilot 2 noise compensation technology, 12.3 full colour centre display, touchscreen centre display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, wireless Android Auto integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio capability, steering wheel mounted audio, phone and cruise controls, 2 front USB ports type-C, navigation system, SMS text message functionality, wireless phone charger (Qi), SiriusXM satellite radio (includes complimentary 3-month trial subscription), SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (includes complimentary 5-year subscription) (current information for; traffic, weather, sport scores and fuel prices), Mazda Connect infotainment system and Mazda Connected vehicle services available (Mazda Connected vehicle service is available for a 2 year trial period from your vehicle's in-service date; a paid subscription is required upon expiry of the trial period, Requires MyMazda App (on a compatible smartphone), a working vehicle electrical system (including battery), wireless coverage and GPS satellite signal, Services, connectivity and capabilities vary by conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions, See mazda.ca for details), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda CX-90 Signature
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: 12-Bose speakers, Centerpoint 2 surround technology, AudioPilot 2 noise compensation technology, 12.3 full colour centre display, touchscreen centre display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, wireless Android Auto integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio capability, steering wheel mounted audio, phone and cruise controls, 2 front USB ports type-C, navigation system, SMS text message functionality, wireless phone charger (Qi), SiriusXM satellite radio (includes complimentary 3-month trial subscription), SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (includes complimentary 5-year subscription) (current information for; traffic, weather, sport scores and fuel prices), Mazda Connect infotainment system and Mazda Connected vehicle services available (Mazda Connected vehicle service is available for a 2 year trial period from your vehicle's in-service date; a paid subscription is required upon expiry of the trial period, Requires MyMazda App (on a compatible smartphone), a working vehicle electrical system (including battery), wireless coverage and GPS satellite signal, Services, connectivity and capabilities vary by conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions, See mazda.ca for details), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 58,396 KM $22,795 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-90 Signature 37,419 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL 47,327 KM $36,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Yarmouth Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2024 Mazda CX-90