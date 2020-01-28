Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

James A. Walsh Sales Ltd.

163 Main St., Ailsa Craig, ON N0M 1A0

519-293-3415

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4584966
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio

