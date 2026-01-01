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1972 MG MGB Classic for your vintage collection. Green exterior, and grey/black leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 3228 miles, actual mileage unknown, and runs and drives. The convertible top is in working order. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

1972 MG MGB Roadster

Details Description

$15,022

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1972 MG MGB Roadster

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14174248

1972 MG MGB Roadster

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

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Contact Seller

$15,022

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN GHN5UC276992G

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

1972 MG MGB Classic for your vintage collection. Green exterior, and grey/black leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 3228 miles, actual mileage unknown, and runs and drives. The convertible top is in working order. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 1972 MG MGB Roadster for sale in Ajax, ON
1972 MG MGB Roadster 0 $15,022 + tax & lic

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

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438-364-XXXX

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438-364-2067

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$15,022

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

1972 MG MGB Roadster