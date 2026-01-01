$15,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1972 MG MGB Roadster
1972 MG MGB Roadster
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$15,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN GHN5UC276992G
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
1972 MG MGB Classic for your vintage collection. Green exterior, and grey/black leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 3228 miles, actual mileage unknown, and runs and drives. The convertible top is in working order. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1972 MG MGB Roadster 0 $15,022 + tax & lic
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$15,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
1972 MG MGB Roadster