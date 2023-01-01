$24,500+ tax & licensing
416-270-3324
1979 GMC Jimmy
HIGH SIERRA
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,500
- Listing ID: 10557633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,905 KM
Vehicle Description
GARAGE STORED FOR THE PST 10 YEARS. MUST BE SEEN. VERY CLEAN. SMALL BLACK CHEVY, 4X4, DRIVES GREAT. CAN BE CERTIFIED VERY EASILY. BODY IS CLEAN, FRAME IS SOLID.
