Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1981 Chevrolet C10

199,999 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
1981 Chevrolet C10

1981 Chevrolet C10

C10 SHORT BOX. REGULAR CAB

Watch This Vehicle

1981 Chevrolet C10

C10 SHORT BOX. REGULAR CAB

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1689010566
  2. 1689010566
  3. 1689010566
  4. 1689010566
  5. 1689010566
  6. 1689010566
  7. 1689010566
  8. 1689010566
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162986
  • VIN: 2GCCC14D9B1183395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 199,999 KM

Vehicle Description

PAINTED WHITE LAST YEAR. PAINT IS A 6/10. NEEDS INTERIOR. BRAND NEW 20 INCH CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW COOPER TIRES. BELL TECH LOWERING KIT. RIDES ROUGH. RARE REGULAR CAB SHORT BOX. AS IS. NEW BRAKES. NEW GLASS. NEEDS A LIL LOVE. 350 SBC WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. RUNS GREAT.

 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 
NICK 647-834-5626 

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Row Auto

1981 Chevrolet C10 C...
 199,999 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
1986 Porsche 911
298,500 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 FX4 ...
 52,400 KM
$82,888 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory