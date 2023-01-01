$18,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324
1981 Chevrolet C10
C10 SHORT BOX. REGULAR CAB
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10162986
- VIN: 2GCCC14D9B1183395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 199,999 KM
Vehicle Description
PAINTED WHITE LAST YEAR. PAINT IS A 6/10. NEEDS INTERIOR. BRAND NEW 20 INCH CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW COOPER TIRES. BELL TECH LOWERING KIT. RIDES ROUGH. RARE REGULAR CAB SHORT BOX. AS IS. NEW BRAKES. NEW GLASS. NEEDS A LIL LOVE. 350 SBC WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. RUNS GREAT.
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.