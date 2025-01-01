$2,499+ tax & licensing
1994 Jaguar XJ6
"U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW
1994 Jaguar XJ6
"U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,195KM
As Is Condition
VIN SAJHN1749RC703645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,195 KM
Vehicle Description
"U certify U save SPECIAL" LUXURY vehicle runs like NEW . Sold AS IS (+Hst, Lic. & OMVIC fee) (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
