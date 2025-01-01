Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>U certify U save SPECIAL LUXURY vehicle runs like NEW . Sold AS IS (+Hst, Lic. & OMVIC fee) (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.</span></p>

1994 Jaguar XJ6

201,195 KM

"U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
VIN SAJHN1749RC703645

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,195 KM

"U certify U save SPECIAL" LUXURY vehicle runs like NEW . Sold AS IS (+Hst, Lic. & OMVIC fee) (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

Tinted Glass

Sunroof / Moonroof

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
