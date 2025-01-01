Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights on. Some paint defects as seen in pics</p>

1998 Toyota Camry

130,699 KM

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing
1998 Toyota Camry

LE

13070125

1998 Toyota Camry

LE

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JT2BG22K2W0139434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights on. Some paint defects as seen in pics

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

1998 Toyota Camry