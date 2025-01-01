$3,012+ taxes & licensing
1998 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JT2BG22K2W0139434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights on. Some paint defects as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
