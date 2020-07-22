Menu
2000 Honda Odyssey

198,000 KM

Details Features

$2,195

+ tax & licensing
$2,195

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

EX

EX

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$2,195

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5459186
  • VIN: 2HKRL1867YH005711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

