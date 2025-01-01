$1,999+ tax & licensing
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio
"U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW.
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sold As Is
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 278
- Mileage 179,992 KM
Vehicle Description
“BLAST from PAST” gas MISER sold AS IS (no SAFETY no WARRANTY) cash & carry ONLY (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
