<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“BLAST from PAST” gas MISER  sold AS IS (no SAFETY no WARRANTY) cash & carry ONLY (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS </span><span style=border-radius: 4px; padding: 0px 2px; background: linear-gradient(90deg, #d3e3fd 50%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%) 0% 0px / 200% 100% no-repeat #ffffff; color: #040c28; animation: 0.75s cubic-bezier(0.05, 0.7, 0.1, 1) 0.25s 1 normal forwards running highlight; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px;>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</span><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; background-color: #ffffff;>. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p><p> </p>

2001 Volkswagen Cabrio

179,992 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
"U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW.

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

Used
179,992KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWCC21VX1M800861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 278
  • Mileage 179,992 KM

Vehicle Description

“BLAST from PAST” gas MISER  sold AS IS (no SAFETY no WARRANTY) cash & carry ONLY (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. AS IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Convertible Soft Top

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-683-7301
