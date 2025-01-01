Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>“BLAST from PAST” gas MISER sold AS IS (no SAFETY no WARRANTY) cash & carry ONLY (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2001 Volkswagen Cabrio

179,987 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Volkswagen Cabrio

"U certify U save SPECIAL" Cool CAR runs like NEW

Watch This Vehicle
12409923

2001 Volkswagen Cabrio

"U certify U save SPECIAL" Cool CAR runs like NEW

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1744637570
  2. 1744637572
  3. 1744637574
  4. 1744637576
  5. 1744637578
  6. 1744637580
  7. 1744637582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,987KM
VIN 3VWCC21VX1M800861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 179,987 KM

Vehicle Description

“BLAST from PAST” gas MISER sold AS IS (no SAFETY no WARRANTY) cash & carry ONLY (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR
2011 Chevrolet HHR "BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty 371,020 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado
2008 Chevrolet Colorado "U certify U save SPECIAL" runs like NEW 255,288 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 "Zoom ZOOM seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty 262,222 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio