2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

211,489 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Laredo 4WD "certified + FREE 6M warranty"

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Laredo 4WD "certified + FREE 6M warranty"

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638848
  • Stock #: 1466
  • VIN: 1J4GW48S22C154991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,489 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 SUV excellent for WORK or PLAY fully loaded with POWER seat to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change  (hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
