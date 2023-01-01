$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
211,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9776968
- Stock #: 1466
- VIN: 1J4GW48S22C154991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,489 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 SUV excellent for WORK or PLAY fully loaded with POWER seat to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1