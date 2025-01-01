Menu
"GRANDMA car ONLY 73K"  well maintained UNDERCOATED comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2002 Mazda Protege

73,255 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2002 Mazda Protege

"GRANDMA car ONLY 73K" certified+ FREE 6M warranty

12542276

2002 Mazda Protege

"GRANDMA car ONLY 73K" certified+ FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,255KM
VIN JM1BJ222621548288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 735
  • Mileage 73,255 KM

Vehicle Description

“GRANDMA car ONLY 73K”  well maintained UNDERCOATED comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2002 Mazda Protege