2003 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 3 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7254515

7254515 Stock #: 1365

1365 VIN: 1GBJG31U631216635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 211,384 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.