Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Express

211,384 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Express

2003 Chevrolet Express

G3500 "Work HORSE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Express

G3500 "Work HORSE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,384KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7254515
  • Stock #: 1365
  • VIN: 1GBJG31U631216635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 211,384 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Work HORSE excellent for LOAD & ROLL from moving storage construction to MOBILE mechanic this vehicle does all LOTS ROOM for COMPANY LEGO. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2008 Jeep Patriot SP...
 143,041 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 163,419 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 221,487 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory