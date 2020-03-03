Menu
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

"One OWNER"**clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,515KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799388
  • Stock #: 1205
  • VIN: 1GCHK29123E122337
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER 4X4 DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Powertrain
  • High Output
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

