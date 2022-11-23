$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2003 Dodge Dakota
2003 Dodge Dakota
"One OWNER no ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
162,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9353734
- Stock #: 1457
- VIN: 1D7HL38N03S189694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,886 KM
Vehicle Description
‘Holy COW” ONE OWNER super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1