2003 Dodge Dakota

162,886 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2003 Dodge Dakota

2003 Dodge Dakota

"One OWNER no ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

2003 Dodge Dakota

"One OWNER no ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435018
  • Stock #: 1457
  • VIN: 1D7HL38N03S189694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,886 KM

Vehicle Description

‘Holy COW” ONE OWNER super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
