2003 Honda Civic

DX-G

2003 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Sale Price

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 321,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851924
  • VIN: 2HGES16433H923610
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800) 2003 Honda Civic. “Vehicle Sold AS IS “ 321,000km. Vehicle Drives, starts,Under Body no Rust,well maintained for the Age, Good runner Car,

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST and Licensing Extra

Prime Automobile
160 Dowty Rd
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

