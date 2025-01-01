Menu
<p>Clean SUV. Runs and drives. Only 195000kms. Engine light is on for evap sensor</p>

2003 Honda CR-V

195,337 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V

EX

12380826

2003 Honda CR-V

EX

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHLRD78933C813166

  • Exterior Colour Mojave Mist Metallic
  • Interior Colour Not Known
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,337 KM

Clean SUV. Runs and drives. Only 195000kms. Engine light is on for evap sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

CD Changer

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

2003 Honda CR-V