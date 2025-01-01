$4,000+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
195,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHLRD78933C813166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mojave Mist Metallic
- Interior Colour Not Known
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean SUV. Runs and drives. Only 195000kms. Engine light is on for evap sensor
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
