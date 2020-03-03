Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.2L "WOW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty**

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.2L "WOW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,140KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689987
  • Stock #: 1130
  • VIN: WDBRF84J63F368898
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“BOSS is MAD” fully loaded leather 4 wheel drive only 133K in SHOW ROOM CONDITION Yes Super CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) (905) 441-4344.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2009 MINI Cooper "Li...
 156,074 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 191,277 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 "Bos...
 0 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301

Send A Message