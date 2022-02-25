Menu
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

134,100 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

3.2L "WOW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

3.2L "WOW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8348844
  • Stock #: 1130
  • VIN: WDBRF84J63F368898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,100 KM

Vehicle Description

“BOSS is MAD” fully loaded leather 4 wheel drive only 133K in SHOW ROOM CONDITION Yes Super CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS comes certified + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

