Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.2L "WOW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
134,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8348844
- Stock #: 1130
- VIN: WDBRF84J63F368898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,100 KM
Vehicle Description
“BOSS is MAD” fully loaded leather 4 wheel drive only 133K in SHOW ROOM CONDITION Yes Super CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS comes certified + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
