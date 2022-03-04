2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 1 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8629556

8629556 Stock #: 1130

1130 VIN: WDBRF84J63F368898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,140 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.