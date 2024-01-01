Menu
<p>Runs and drives good. Body in good shape. Engine light is on for code that is shown is last picture</p>

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

167,593 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLX 1.8L

12037708

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLX 1.8L

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDD21Y33M329635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harvest Moon Beige with Black Soft Top
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 167,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives good. Body in good shape. Engine light is on for code that is shown is last picture

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-XXXX

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle