$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle
GLX 1.8L
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle
GLX 1.8L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWDD21Y33M329635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harvest Moon Beige with Black Soft Top
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 167,593 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives good. Body in good shape. Engine light is on for code that is shown is last picture
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2012 Hyundai Accent SE 187,828 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8L 167,593 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 84,328 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle