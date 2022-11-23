$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2004 Chevrolet Aveo
699
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
112,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9427887
- VIN: KL1TJ52684B165787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,690 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” with ONLY 112K in SHOW ROOM condition super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
