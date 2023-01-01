Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

112,690 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Aveo

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,690KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563260
  • Stock #: 699
  • VIN: KL1TJ52684B165787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,690 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” with ONLY 112K in SHOW ROOM condition super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2007 Honda Civic "cl...
 165,342 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 112,690 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 211,276 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory