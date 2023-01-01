Menu
2004 Chevrolet Aveo

112,690 KM

$4,999

$4,999 + tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

"Like NEW no ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

"Like NEW no ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650731
  • Stock #: 699
  • VIN: KL1TJ52684B165787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,690 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” with ONLY 112K in SHOW ROOM condition super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
