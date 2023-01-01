2004 Land Rover Freelander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189821

10189821 Stock #: 544

544 VIN: SALNE22244A421441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 192,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.